Sunbury man jailed on aggravated indecent assault charges

Jun. 7—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is jailed on $200,000 cash bail on felony aggravated indecent assault charges after city police say he inappropriately touched an underage girl.

Tony Liesenfeld, 52, of Highland Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Wednesday, where he was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.

Sunbury police say the investigation began in February when they received a Childline referral of an underage female claiming to have been inappropriately touched.

The child told investigators she was afraid to provide any other details, other than the touching was sexual, police said.

The incidents occurred between July 2021 and February 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 2, the child told investigators that Liesenfeld also held her head under water and physically threatened her if she told anyone else.

Liesenfeld, who also faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault, will be scheduled to appear before Toomey at a later date for a preliminary hearing.