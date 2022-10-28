Sunbury man jailed on intimidation of witness charge

Oct. 28—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces felony intimidation of a witness charges after the 61-year-old is accused by city police of pushing a 12-year-old down half a flight of steps, according to police.

Scott Adams, 61, of Church Street, is now locked up on $75,000 cash bail after he appeared before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey Thursday.

The incident stems from an Oct. 7 incident which began when officer Keith Tamborelli was dispatched to a N. 8th Street home for a report of an assault, police said.

When police arrived they say they spoke to an alleged 12-year-old victim who told officers he was pushed down the stairs by Adams, police said.

The alleged victim told police he got into an argument with Adams and Adams grabbed him by both biceps, shoved him backward, and caused him to fall down half a flight of stairs, according to court documents.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen arrived on the scene and he and Tamborelli spoke to another alleged witness who said they were "mortified" to see Adams push and kick the child, police said.

Adams was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail after appearing before Toomey earlier this month, according to police.

Adams was arrested again on Thursday after Tamborelli said police began an investigation into phone calls being made by Adams from the jail.

On Oct. 11 the officer spoke to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office and said he was told that a conversation took place between Adams and another individual and that Adams had requested the alleged victim "drop this stuff and talk to him please," according to court documents.

On Oct. 13, Adams again asked for the charges to be dropped and on Oct. 15 another call was allegedly about Adams offering the alleged victim money to drop the charges, according to court documents.

Adams now faces felony intimidation and felony retaliation against a witness charges.

Adams will appear before Toomey at a later date for a preliminary hearing.