Sunbury man jailed after police said he assaulted woman

Jul. 22—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces felony strangulation charges and is jailed on $75,000 bail after city police said he choked a woman causing her to lose consciousness for 10 seconds.

Nathaniel Burgos, 31, of Reagan Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Wednesday before being sent to the Northumberland County Jail.

City police say they were dispatched to a Reagan Street home at 2:30 a.m. after being notified of a domestic abuse situation. Police said a woman called 911 and said the person inside the Reagan Street home secretly text-messaged her for help because of a domestic violence situation, officers said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the woman who said she and Burgos had been arguing since Tuesday and he returned to the home at around 1 a.m. and was intoxicated, police said.

Officers from Selinsgrove and Northumberland also arrived at the scene after being told there was a weapon inside the home, police said.

Officers said the woman said Burgos struck her in the mouth, which knocked her to the ground, and continued to choke her until she lost consciousness for approximately 10 seconds, police said. The woman said she attempted to get help by banging on the wall to her next-door neighbors but no one came to her aid, police said.

The woman said this was not the first incident but this time she was scared enough to reach out for help.

When Burgos returned to the home, he was placed into custody and brought before Toomey, police said.

Burgos faces charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault, according to court documents. Burgos will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary arraignment at a later date.