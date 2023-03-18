Sunbury man jailed for sexual contact with minor

Mar. 18—MIDDLEBURG — A 25-year-old Sunbury man is charged with corruption of minors for sending sexually explicit photographs to a 14-year-old girl.

Benjamin M. Kilgore said he was under the influence of cough syrup when he sent a photograph of his genitals to the young girl in Franklin Township, Snyder County, last summer, according to court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove.

Police reviewed the images provided by the girl and later seized Kilgore's phone and obtained search warrants which showed numerous conversations between the pair from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2022, court records said.

Following his arrest Thursday, Kilgore admitted making a "mistake" and sending the teen a nude photograph. He blamed his behavior to being under the influence of cough syrup.

Kilgore was arraigned on charges of felony dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor and unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor corruption of minors before District Judge Bo Trawitz.

He is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail at Snyder County Prison pending a March 27 preliminary hearing.

— MARCIA MOORE