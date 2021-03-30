Sunbury man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child pornography

Mar. 30—WILLIAMSPORT — A Sunbury man who pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann sentenced Christopher Suarez, 34, to 360 months imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervision once released. The court recommended that the federal Bureau of Prisons designate Suarez to a facility with the best treatment programs available for sex offenders, mental health and substance abuse.

Suarez pleaded guilty in June to one count of production of child pornography. All other counts were dismissed.

Federal agents said Suarez in 2018 took pictures of a naked 6-year-old girl and shared them on the internet. He is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl.

Suarez is scheduled for sentencing at 11:15 a.m. April 7 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. He pleaded guilty in July to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

As part of the plea deal in the county, Suarez will serve a concurrent sentence to the federal sentencing, which carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment. The maximum penalty for each aggravated indecent assault is up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine but the plea deal calls for Suarez to be sentenced within the standard range of 22 to 44 months and to be a lifetime registrant of Megan's Law list.

Stonington State Police troopers and FBI agents said Suarez admitted to having child pornography and filming the illegal acts. He assaulted a 6-year-old girl between Sept. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Sunbury, and assaulted an 8-year-old boy between Sept. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2018, according to court documents.