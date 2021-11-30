Sunbury man to stand trial on sexual assault charges

Nov. 30—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man will face trial on felony sexual assault charges after a district judge bound the case to county court Tuesday.

Police allege Michael I. Bishop, 44, of Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury, sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl while she was sleeping between June 2019 and February 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Bishop is charged with four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony count of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent. State Trooper Josiah Reiner, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, is the arresting trooper.

Bishop, along with his attorney Brian Perry, of Harrisburg, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

After hearing testimony from Reiner, the mother of the child and the child, Toomey said there was enough evidence to send all charges to Northumberland County Court.

Testimony from the alleged victim and her mother indicated the abuse was over the course of an eight-month period from 2019 through 2020.

Bishop remains free on the $150,000 cash bail he posted.