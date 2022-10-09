Sunbury man wanted for alleged sexual assault

Oct. 9—SUNBURY — A 61-year-old Sunbury man is wanted by police and faces felony rape and other sexual assault charges after city police said he abused two teenage girls.

Robert Houseknecht, of N. 5th Street, is wanted by police after Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey issued an arrest warrant Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke to a 14-year-old girl on Sept. 12 and said Houseknecht raped her in her bedroom.

Arresting officer Dara Kieski said the girl stated she remembered the incident occurred toward the end of the school year last year because she was wearing shorts and doing homework on her bed, police said.

Houseknecht allegedly came into the girl's bedroom and pretended to help her do her homework when he began to touch her before he allegedly raped her as the girl told him to stop, according to police.

Houseknecht came to the police station on Sept. 13 and spoke to Kieski where he allegedly told the officer he had sex with the girl and that he wasn't sure why he did it and that his wife wanted to leave him after she found out what happened, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they also received a call on Sept. 12 from Northumberland County Children & Youth Services who asked police to investigate an incident with a 16-year-old child who claimed she was sexually abused by Houseknecht.

The girl spoke with officers and said Houseknecht has touched her inappropriately and that when the girl sent a text message to the man, he admitted what he did, police said.

During the Sept. 13 interview with police Houseknecht admitted to touching the girl six or seven times.

Houseknecht is facing felony sexual assault charges in both cases, police said.