Sunbury man wanted by police

Jun. 21—SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for a 19-year-old city man after five adults and one juvenile were taken into custody Monday during an outstanding warrant search.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said police are looking for Dayveon Creel, of N. Seventh Street. He is wanted for a simple assault charge which occurred at the Penn Jersey Mart in March.

Bremigen said Darryl Creel, 21, of N. Seventh Street, Reggie Houseal, 18, of N. Seventh Street, Kevin Gardner, 21, of S. Second Street, and Craig James, 25 of Brooklyn, New York, were all taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Bremigen said one juvenile and one female, who police said they would not release her identity, were also taken into custody.

The incident began Monday afternoon when officers arrived to execute arrest warrants at a North Seventh Street home, then discovered drugs in the home along with a handgun near the drugs, Bremigen said.

When police arrived Houseal began to walk to the rear of the residence despite police commands to stop, Bremigen said.

Police were able to stop Houseal and that's when they say they discovered the drugs and a handgun, Bremigen said.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dayveon Creel, they are asked to call Northumberland County 911.

Bremigen said the incident is still under investigation and more charges are expected.