Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare arrested for theft

Dec. 31—SUNBURY — The top law enforcement officer in the city of Sunbury was arrested in October on charges of alleged theft from the Americus Hose Company in Sunbury.

The speculation and rumors started in August when Brad Hare, 47, of Walnut St., was removed as police chief by Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious without any explanation. The council members without comment or discussion on Oct. 9 then accepted the retirement of Hare, who was with the department for 22 years and was named the chief of police in November 2019 by former Mayor Kurt Karlovich.

The arrest came two days later on Oct. 11. Hare was charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking and three misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.

State police said Hare allegedly used his role as secretary of the Americus Hose Company, 100 Linden St., Sunbury, to gain access to the fire company's office and steal nearly $6,924 from the organization's safe. Hare has already paid back the money he allegedly took.

Hare was released that same day on $15,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment. He would later wave his right to a preliminary hearing.

The case is now in the hands of Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. No court dates are scheduled at this time.