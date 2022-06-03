Sunbury Police continue to upgrade technology

Jun. 3—SUNBURY — Sunbury police continue to advance the department in technology with the addition of license plate recognition machines.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the $29,000 piece of equipment was purchased with a grant obtained through the state, which was applied for by Sunbury Police officer Terry Ketchum.

Ketchum said he applied for the grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the department received $77,000, which was used to purchase cameras for inside the police vehicles, body cameras and now the license plate readers.

"This is another tool police now have," Ketchum said.

The license plate readers were purchased from Vigilant Solutions and have the capability of reading license plates on fast-moving vehicles, Ketchum said.

"These will be able to detect expired tags, suspended tags and stolen vehicles," he said.

Ketchum said the license plate readers also help police when it comes to missing or endangered persons.

"We can share data and be able to determine if a vehicle is being searched for because when we pass it the reader will be able to detect a plate and send an automatic alert to the officer which then gives us the information," he said.

Ketchum said Riverside and Coal Township Police Departments also have license plate readers.

Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the police department, said the tool is valuable to police.

"I got to witness the new police license plate reader in action and it's amazing how it works," he said. "The department continues to move forward in its policing and I am happy to be a part of the journey."