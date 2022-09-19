Sunbury police investigate Sunday evening stabbing

Sep. 19—SUNBURY — Sunbury police are investigating a stabbing that allegedly involved two men near 6th and Packer Street at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the two men were involved in the incident, and both suffered stab wounds. Both men are being detained, Bremigen said.

One of the suspects fled the scene, but was later apprehended, Bremigen said.

Police Chief Brad Hare said he was made aware of the situation, adding that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated and we are seeing more and more violent crimes in the city," Chief Hare said. "We will continue to investigate the incident."

Bremigen said the police used caution tape to rope a section of 6th Street, just off Packer Street, off while officers investigated.

Police said the investigation continues, and therefore, the names of those involved are being withheld at this time.