Sunbury police net 30 people in warrant, drug sweep

Apr. 22—Sunbury Police, aided by officers from other Valley police departments, arrested 30 people during an outstanding warrant and drug sweep on Tuesday.

According to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, officers seized six guns, 10.6 grams of meth, 943 grams of spice, two grams of cocaine and 202 grams of other drugs.

"Everyone did a great job," Hare said.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said five people were taken into custody for possession with the intent to deliver after officers conducted three controlled drug buys earlier this week in the city.

Bremigen said he was proud of the department's work. He said he expects follow-up arrests to be made.

Hare said the city plans to continue sweeps on a more regular basis.

The warrant sweep was in conjunction with Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey. Toomey offered the police a full day in his court in order to help clean up the outstanding warrant list.

Officers were assisted by outside agencies in cooperation with Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force officers and the Northumberland County Sheriff's Department.