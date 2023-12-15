Sunbury police and Ohio BCI investigating fatal shooting outside a Wendy's

The Sunbury Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are processing the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon outside of a Wendy's restaurant.

Sunbury police requested Ohio BCI's assistance to process a homicide scene, said Steve Irwin, press secretary for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The shooting reportedly resulted from an argument about 2 p.m. Thursday outside the Wendy's at 88 North Miller Dr. in Sunbury. A suspect was reportedly in custody, but no immediate confirmation or further information about the incident was immediately released by police.

The shooting led to a brief lockdown of Big Walnut High School and some other nearby schools as a precaution until the district was advised a suspect was in custody and that there was no threat to the community.

Sunbury, which is located in Delaware County, is approximately 12 miles northeast of Polaris and about 25 miles northeast of downtown Columbus.

