UPDATE Sunbury police questioning one person in Susquehanna Avenue shooting incident

May 4—SUNBURY — City police have one person in custody and are questioning them about a shots fired incident.

Police had the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Susquehanna Avenue closed during at least part of the investigation.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said items in the vicinity of the report were struck by bullets. He also confirmed the department had someone in custody but would not further identify the person.

Police reviewed surveillance footage in the area, he said. According to public 911 radio communications, regional police were searching for several vehicles that might have been involved in the incident.

Bremigen asked anyone with information about the incident to call Northumberland County 911 at 570-988-4539.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information becomes available.