Sunbury police recover two stolen guns, arrest suspect in vehicle break-in spree

Jun. 3—SUNBURY — Sunbury police were able to recover two stolen handguns and arrest a city resident after a series of thefts spanning several blocks on Race Street and Fifth Street to Second Street on May 30.

Larique White, 18, of Market Street, is jailed on $30,000 cash bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on charges of felony theft of movable property and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

Sunbury officer Keith Tamborelli said the incident occurred when he was dispatched to a home on N. Second Street, on May 30 for a report of a vehicle being broken into.

When Tamborelli arrived, he said he began to receive several other calls from residents claiming they had items stolen out of their vehicles, including reports of two handguns being stolen, according to police.

Tamborelli reviewed video surveillance footage from area residents and businesses to identify suspects, police said.

Tamborelli was able to identify White as one of the suspects and after being interviewed, White admitted to taking part in vehicle break-ins on May 30 and told police he had one of the weapons in his possession, according to police.

Tamborelli also spoke to a juvenile who led the officer to an abandoned home on Market Street where the other stolen weapon was located, according to police.

The juvenile told the officer that his friend threw the gun under the porch of the home, police said.

Police said the juveniles were also charged in the break-ins.

White will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary arraignment on June 21 at 11 a.m.