Sunbury police recover weapon in second gun incident

Oct. 18—SUNBURY — Two people are in custody following a second gun incident in Sunbury on Sunday, and police say they have recovered a weapon at a Seventh Street home.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the latest incident is not related to an earlier incident that occurred on Sunday at around 4 p.m., also on Seventh Street.

The latest incident occurred at 8:29 and had police in the 600 block of Seventh Street where Hare said two males were taken into custody after Northumberland County 911 received a call that someone pulled a gun at the home and threatened another individual, Hare said.

As of Sunday evening police were still on scene and were conducting interviews on both cases, Hare said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911 and Sgt. Travis Bremigen is handling the case.