Sunbury police search for vehicles involved in overnight shooting

Jun. 17—SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for individuals involved in a Wednesday night shooting that left a bullet hole in a parked vehicle on South Street, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.

Hare said police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Third Street on Thursday but were not made aware of the incident Wednesday night.

Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremigen arrived at the scene at around 2 p.m. after receiving a call from a resident Thursday afternoon who said they discovered a bullet hole in their vehicle.

Hare and Bremigen said they reviewed video surveillance footage and it showed a white vehicle appearing to be chased by a dark SUV.

Hare said he and Bremigen recovered seven bullet casings in the 100 block of South Third Street.

Hare said anyone with information or who has video surveillance footage is asked to call Northumberland County 911.