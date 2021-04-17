Sunbury police searching for drive-by shooter

Apr. 17—SUNBURY — City police are searching for an individual who they say fired at least five shots into a Reagan Street home from a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The 500 block of Reagan Street was blocked off around 1:30 a.m. as city police responded to a call of shots fired, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said..

Law enforcement from multiple police departments arrived to help at the scene. Police found bullet holes in a home on Reagan Street, police said.

City police contacted state troopers from a crime unit in Montoursville.

Hare said police interviewed the individuals inside the home and no one was injured.

Hare said officers are now looking for anyone in the area of the 500 block of Reagan Street that may have video surveillance footage or any individuals who may have knowledge of the incident to contact Northumberland County 911. Reagan Street is back open this morning.

Hare said the public is not at risk and would not release any other information about the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.