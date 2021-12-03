Sunbury police searching for suspects in overnight shooting

Dec. 3—SUNBURY — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting incident that occurred overnight in the 100 block of North 5th Street.

Chief Brad Hare and Cpl. Brad Slack said at around 1 a.m. Friday morning, officers were dispatched for reports of shots fired into a home.

Slack said two shots were fired into a home and now police are searching for the suspect or suspects.

Hare and Slack said the public is not in danger.

Hare said police are reviewing video surveillance footage from the area and are asking any resident with information to contact Northumberland County 911.