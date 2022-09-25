UPDATE: Sunbury Police seek armed-and-dangerous city man after Sunday morning shooting

Sep. 25—SUNBURY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sunbury man who police are saying is "armed and dangerous" after officers said he shot and killed a 33-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Randy Easton, of N. 7th Street, is wanted by police after they say he shot and killed Joseph Rice, of Fairmount Avenue, during an outside altercation near Laughter's Bar, on S. Third Street, just after 2 a.m., according to police.

Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey issued the warrant at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to Laughter's Bar where officer Keith Tamberolli said he witnessed a group of people trying to help a male laying on the ground, according to court documents.

Emergency responders were dispatched and Tamberolli secured the scene, police said.

An employee at Laughter's Bar told police a woman grabbed a machete knife and took it to a vehicle. An officer said he observed the knife in a vehicle, according to police reports.

Other officers began to arrive and the male that was shot was identified as Rice, police said.

Officer Trey Kurtz was informed there were three females on scene during the incident and all three were taken to the Sunbury Police station, according to court documents.

Police discovered three 9mm shell casings on scene, officers said.

Kurtz said during the interviews with the females, the officer was informed that one of the women drove the other two to a parking lot near Laughter's Bar, where Rice was sitting in a vehicle, police said.

They said Rice may have been using an illegal drug, according to court documents.

One of the women told police Rice was agitated and began to wave a machete around and had it to her face, according to court documents.

Kurtz said during the investigation he discovered Rice and Easton had an ongoing feud.

Kurtz said during the interviews he learned Easton had exited the bar and Rice wanted to speak with him and it led to an argument, according to court documents.

Easton pulled out a gun and Rice ran toward Laughter's Bar before Easton fired three shots hitting Rice, Kurtz said in court documents.

The women allegedly told Kurtz they discovered Rice laying between two buildings with the machete nearby, according to court documents.

Tamborelli secured video surveillance from the area and, according to court documents, the footage shows the women pull up next to Rice near Raspberry Avenue, before an individual believed to be Easton walked toward Rice. Then Rice pulled out a large instrument and began to swing at Easton, police said.

Easton then pulls out a handgun and fires three shots at Rice, striking him in the back with one of the shots, according to court documents.

The group of people scattered and the video showed the women looking for Rice, police said.

Toomey also issued a search warrant for the machete that was inside a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

Police recovered the machete, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.

Bremigen said Easton fled the scene and has not been heard from since. Bremigen said anyone with information on where Easton could be is asked to call Northumberland County 911. Easton is considered armed and dangerous, Bremigen said.

Easton is charged with criminal homicide.