Sunbury police urged to 'do what they need to' in wake of shooting incidents

Jan. 11—SUNBURY — City police have been urged to use whatever is at their disposal to stop criminals and solve outstanding cases after two shootings took place in less than a week.

"We are not going to stand for this," new Mayor Josh Brosious said. "I have instructed our police department to do what they need to do to get these situations under control."

Police Chief Brad Hare said all incidents are under investigation.

On Jan. 3. a city man allegedly shot two men near Packer Street in an alleged attempted robbery. Police quickly investigated the incident and arrested Yusuf McLaurin, 23 of Fairmount Avenue, on Jan. 4, Police say both victims went to the hospital. McLaurin was arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey and jailed.

On Jan. 7 just before midnight, reports of shots fired into a home on Bainbridge Street also had police from various departments respond.

In another incident, on Dec. 28 at 12:50 p.m., police said a 17-year-old city resident held up another man at gunpoint along the 800 block of North 4th Street before stealing $40 and a cellphone.

Elijah Simpson, of Catawissa Avenue, is sought by police after the alleged armed robbery, according to Sunbury police. An arrest warrant has been issued, police said.

Brosious said he will continue to get updates from the department and will be adding more police presence on the streets.

"You will get caught," Brosious said. "Enough is enough and this will stop now."

Brosious issued the warning Monday night after Sunbury City Council met for its first full meeting of the new year.

Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, said he is in agreement that crime needs to stop.

"The code office will work hand in hand with the police department and I agree with Mayor Brosious that we need to get a handle on the crime," he said. "I will back the mayor and the police department in any way I can."