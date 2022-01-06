Sunbury resident charged with drug possession

Jan. 6—SUNBURY — A Sunbury resident is jailed on $25,000 cash and faces felony possession with the intent to deliver charges after police said they discovered a "large amount of suspected marijuana" inside a vehicle after officers responded to an alleged burglary at a Fairmount Avenue home.

Kendall Dennison, 30, of Fifth Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey after city police said they responded to an alleged burglary in the 400 block of Fairmount Avenue on Monday night.

Police said they received a call from Yusuf McLaurin, who was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot two people Monday night after police said a botched drug deal, went bad, reporting his home was broken into.

During the probe Chief Brad Hare said he saw McLaurin and Dennison walking back to the home when officers arrived and McLaurin told the chief his van was missing and Hare explained his van was a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier Monday night, police said.

McLaurin told the officer he discovered his home was broken into and his work van was missing, police said.

Both McLaurin and Dennison were detained and Dennison requested Hare and Sgt. Bremigen stop at Dennison's vehicle so he could put his belongings inside it but when Bremigen approached the vehicle the officer discovered a "large amount of suspected marijuana," officers said.

A search warrant was granted by Toomey for the vehicle and Bremigen said police seized 426 grams of marijuana.

McLaurin was later charged with the shooting of Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, both of Sunbury, who are both recovering from their injuries at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, while Dennison and McLaurin were both charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver.