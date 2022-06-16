Sunbury resident charged with recording Sunbury administrator, fire chief

Jun. 16—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces a felony wiretapping charge after city police said he recorded the city administrator and fire chief in a private conversation in April.

Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Seventh Street, was arrested Wednesday after police were contacted by City Administrator Derrick Backer. Police said Backer told officer Trey Kurtz he discovered a social media post with the recording, according to police.

Backer told police he was at a court hearing dealing with a code issue for the city and Heilig in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Wednesday when Heilig allegedly said he made recordings of the city officials, according to police.

After the hearing Backer was able to access Heilig's social media page and discovered a video posted on April 24 by Heilig, police said.

In the video, Heilig was speaking to Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp and Rupp is heard saying "I don't want you recording me," according to a criminal complaint.

A few minutes later Backer arrived at the scene and Heilig continued to record while standing on Seventh Street, police said.

Heilig held the phone by his side during the private conversation and continued to record Rupp and Backer's communications without notifying them or receiving their consent to record, police said.

Kurtz said Rupp allegedly told him he was not aware of the recording of the conversation and he never gave permission.

Heilig will now appear before Toomey on the charge of felony interception.