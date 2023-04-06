Sunbury residents seek $300K in damages from city officials in federal lawsuit

Apr. 6—SUNBURY — Two city residents are suing Sunbury officials who say they were harassed by the code department.

Donald Heilig and Sabrina Dorman filed the lawsuit in the Middle District of Pennsylvania on March 31 saying code department officials were harassing the man and his girlfriend by continuing to fine him for alleged violations that were also occurring across the city by other residents.

The lawsuit said Heilig had a run-in with the code office and Sunbury police after Heilig allegedly filmed the incident with his cellphone.

Heilig, who is being represented by Berwick attorney Frank Kepner, said he was arrested for the incident and placed inside Northumberland County Jail, where he had to stay overnight before the charges were eventually dropped.

Heilig and Dorman also allege they were being harassed by the code department with officials arriving to their place of business and driving by their Seventh Street home.

Heilig and Dorman claim in one case a code official allegedly told tenants they should move out of the property because they were about to be homeless, according to the complaint.

Sunbury officials declined to comment on the suit.

Heilig and Droman are seeking $300,000 in damages.

— Francis Scarcella