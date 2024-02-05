Sunbury Summer Kick Off event slated for June 8

Feb. 5—SUNBURY — The Sunbury Summer Kick-Off is just around the corner and city leaders say this year is expected to be bigger than last year's inaugural event.

The theme of this year's event is the "Sunbury Summer Kickoff Buffett Fest" which will feature a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. The event will be held June 8, MaBrosious said.

"The Sunbury Summer Kickoff Buffet Fest is in full swing," Brosious said. "Leading up to the event we are going to have a margarita tour throughout the Valley to promote the businesses and the event."

Brosious said there will be several food, craft and alcohol vendors, by the river for people to enjoy throughout the day followed by various musical performances before the main attraction the tribute band.

"We have a designated kids zone with bounce houses, dunk tank and much more," the mayor said.

Brosious said local bands include, Rob Mordan, Fully Loaded, and Kinsey.

"There will also be a spectacular firework show to bring in the summer," he said. "This will be a family-friendly event with activities for everything to enjoy. Put it on your calendar because you are not going to want to miss Summer Kickoff Buffet Fest this year."

Councilman John Barnhart said the kickoff is great for the city.

"I think this is a wonderful idea for residents," he said. "I expect to see a large crowd, I hope people visiting the city take the opportunity to explore the whole riverfront and other points of interest in the city."

Brosious said he is also in talks with having professional wrestling back at the amphitheater, where it drew several hundred people for the 2023 event.

Former WWE stars, Gangrel and Headshrinker Samu appeared and met with fans through the day. Boats docked near the amphitheater and took in the several professional wrestling matches that took place.

"We are looking forward to the summer and the warm weather," Brosious said. "This was a success last year and we want to be able to keep it going to give people a fun day to come out and enjoy themselves by the river.