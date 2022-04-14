Sunbury woman acquitted of lying under oath

Apr. 14—SUNBURY — A jury of eight men and four women acquitted a former Northumberland County correctional officer of a misdemeanor count of false swearing.

Following a half-day trial in Northumberland County Court on Wednesday, the jury found Holly Olvany, 51, of Sunbury, not guilty of the criminal charge against her. She was accused of lying under oath at a summary trial about an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing at her family physician's office in Mount Carmel.

The jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before reaching a decision. This was after nearly three hours of testimony from five witnesses, including Olvany, and opening and closing statements from Defense Attorney Michael Rudinskie, of Williamsport, and Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case.

The jury was not permitted to hear any testimony on Wednesday about the events that led to the summary trial.

County Detective Degg Stark originally reported that the district attorney's office was investigating on Feb. 4, 2019, an outbreak of alleged illegal drugs inside the new county jail in Coal Township. A K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on Olvany's locker and her vehicle. Investigators collected evidence from Olvany's locker, but she sped away in her vehicle when approached before law enforcement could stop her, Stark said.

Prior to the summary trial on Aug. 12, 2020, Shamokin District Judge John Gembric dismissed five of six criminal charges in April 2019 and, in September 2019, the district attorney's office withdrew one misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine.

Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson in August 2020 determined that Olvany was not guilty of a summary count of careless driving, the last remaining charge from the original criminal complaint. Stark said after he interviewed Dr. Jeff Greco, from Mount Carmel, that Olvany lied about having an appointment.

Story continues

Stark testified that he found Olvany's testimony to be "inconsistent" with Greco and his employees.

Olvany testified that she wanted to drop off her disabled daughter's urine to be tested to make sure her caregivers were providing her with the medication she needed. She said she contacted the doctor's office a few days before Feb. 4, 2019, and was told by someone — she doesn't remember who — that she could come in to drop off the urine.

While it wasn't a scheduled appointment with a specific time, Olvany said it was "an arrangement" with no time given. She said she was "absolutely not" trying to mislead anyone during her testimony.

Greco, receptionist Rita Karczewski and LPN Carol Kwiatkowski testified that Olvany did not have an appointment on Feb. 4, 2019, and they were not aware she was coming into the office until she called that day. The three witnesses testified that it is not common for patients to show up without appointments and they don't test urine for drugs at the office.

"She seemed hurried" and "upset and anxious," Greco said.

Karczewski testified that she had a hard time understanding Olvany on the phone. She seemed "upset" and was talking "rapidly and rushed," she said.

Kwiatkowski testified that Olvany "was not making a lot of sense."

Olvany showed up and talked to the doctor that day. Olvany testified that Greco wrote her a note on Feb. 4, but she misplaced it and asked for a new one. Greco said he provided Olvany with a doctor's note about the visit on Feb. 28, but he was never asked to do that by Olvany before that day.

A felony count of perjury had been previously dismissed in this case.

Olvany, who was terminated from the county prison, was free on $50,000 unsecured bail.