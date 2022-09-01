Sunbury woman charged with lying to police about alleged child death

Sep. 1—SELINSGROVE — A 23-year-old Sunbury woman faces charges of making false reports to police after Selinsgrove troopers said she told authorities she had a baby and a friend disposed of the child.

Kalani Betts was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor false reports after troopers said they used numerous law enforcement agencies and resources during the investigation.

The incident began Monday when troopers said they received a phone call from Sunbury Police saying a woman claimed her "friends" may have hurt a child Betts said she delivered 11 days prior, according to court documents.

Troopers said Betts told police she gave birth at a private residence with her friend "Emily," according to police.

Betts reported the child had died and "Emily" took the child and disposed of the body, police said.

Troopers said they conducted extensive interviews, including issuing a search warrant at Betts' Subury home on S. 4th Street after Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey signed the warrant allowing police to enter searching for evidence.

The probe showed "Emily" was not a real person and Betts was not pregnant and had not given birth in any recent timeframe, troopers said.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad hare said Sunbury police Sgt. Travis Bremigen will also be charging Betts with false reports in the coming days.

Betts will now appear before Selinsgrove District Judge John Reed and Toomey on the charges.