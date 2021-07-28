Sunbury woman claims newspaper coverage influenced guilty verdict

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·3 min read

Jul. 28—A Sunbury woman convicted of lying to police in the Arabella Parker murder case filed a motion for a new trial, claiming she should have had a change of venue because The Daily Item publicized her case, leading the public to believe she was guilty.

Christy Willis, 52, who was convicted by a jury in April, filed her second motion in Northumberland County Court through her attorney public defender William Cannon. In the motion, Wills argues there were more than 12 articles written about her and some of them had information that was the product of police and prosecutorial officers, including information related to the brain surgeries received by the victim, according to the filing.

Willis was sentenced to 20 months to 17 years in state prison.

The Daily Item reported the case through court documents and interviews with the family of 3-year-old Arabella, who state police said in court documents and in court proceedings was beaten in October 2019, by Willis' son, Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton and the child's mother, Samatha Delcamp, 26, of Port Trevorton, who was charged as an accomplice.

State police and family members of Arabella say the child had to have part of her brain removed prior to her death in November 2019.

Willis filed a motion in March to move her trial but was denied by Judge Hugh Jones because Jones said a jury was already seated.

Willis was convicted of providing false and misleading statements to state police about Arabella's death.

Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Arabella was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure.

Willis told troopers Arabella began to gasp for air, according to court documents.

Later during the interview, Willis told troopers she was not at the residence when Arabella began to have seizures, according to troopers.

Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, "cool, calm and collected," with no sense of urgency, according to court documents.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said in court proceedings if Willis would have acted more quickly, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.

Burgess and Delcamp both face homicide charges.

Matulewicz said in court proceedings Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it.

Matulewicz has declined comment about the case outside of making public statements in court. Matulewicz did say his office has a policy of not discussing cases until after a case is final.

Cannon wrote in his recent filing the public did not have a "cool off" time from the effects of the publicity on the case. Willis spoke to The Daily Item while being led into the courthouse on various occasions, including after her verdict where she said she was "not guilty."

The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. in front of Jones.

