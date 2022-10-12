Sunbury woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after gun incident in city

Oct. 12—SUNBURY — A 23-year-old Sunbury woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after city police say the woman was inside a home on South Second Street with a gun threatening to use the weapon on an individual inside the residence.

Victoria Obitz, South Second Street, was arrested Monday after city police said they were dispatched to a South Second Street home for a report of a woman armed with a gun and threatening to use the weapon, police said.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the home and were then told by 911 that the male inside was able to get out of the house, police said.

The alleged victim told police the woman had retrieved the man's weapon after a verbal dispute took place, according to court documents.

The woman allegedly pointed the weapon at the man, police said in a criminal complaint.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen, using police PA system, told Obitz to come out of the home, according to court documents.

The woman came outside and was placed in handcuffs, officers said.

Obitz told police she did not know where the weapon was and that she didn't handle the gun that day but may have in the past, police said.

The alleged victim was then brought back inside the home where police were able to retrieve the weapon, according to officers.

The alleged victim told an officer he was fearful for his life after he told police Obitz pointed the weapon at him, according to police.

The man told officers when he tried to get away she pointed the gun at him through a gap in a door, police said.

Obitz now faces felony aggravated assault charges and is incarcerated at Northumberland County jail after appearing before Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.

Obitz will await a preliminary hearing on the charges in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.