Sunbury woman jailed on assault charges after Sunday night incident

May 3—SUNBURY — A 51-year-old Sunbury woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after city police said the woman attempted to cut a man with a serrated knife during an altercation Sunday night.

Jay Lou Bingaman, of N. Fifth Street, was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Monday morning and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail after the incident. Police said they were dispatched Sunday for a report of a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived, they said they were met by the alleged victim who said Bingaman had a knife and attempted to stab him.

Officers spoke with Bingaman and she allegedly said the man put drugs in her bedroom to frame her, police said. Bingaman also allegedly told police she was cutting the man's clothes, not trying to stab him and she put the knife back in the butcher block in the kitchen, police said.

The woman also told police the man punched her, according to court documents.

Officers obtained a search warrant and located the knife, police said.

Bingaman will appear before Toomey for a preliminary arraignment on May 17 at 10:30 a.m. on the charges.