Sunbury woman launches true crime podcast

Jun. 7—SUNBURY — A 2020 Shikellamy High School graduate started a true crime podcast featuring the unsolved disappearance and presumed homicide of Barbara Miller.

Anna Wiest, of Sunbury, founded Harv Productions LLC and released "About Last Night," a podcast about "big crime in a small town" this week. The planned eight-episode first season featuring the cold case of Miller was released on Wednesday.

"Throughout my 20 years of life in Sunbury, Barbara Miller is a name and a case you hear about," said Wiest, an incoming senior at Susquehanna University studying advertising and public relations. "It has no answers. The Attorney General took it over and it's been pretty quiet. I wanted to bring it back into the light, push for awareness and push for answers."

Barbara Miller, of Sunbury, was 30 years old when she went missing in 1989 and was declared dead by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2002. Her death is classified as a homicide.

Valley police have been investigating her disappearance over the years and in 2018 the case was turned over to the state Attorney General's Office. According to PennLive.com, the state attorney general has been actively investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.

There was an extensive search of a Milton home in the summer of 2017, where walls were taken out after it was reported Miller's remains may have been entombed in cement. No details of what, if anything, was discovered have been released.

Wiest's podcast used local media sources as background. She also interviews Francis Scarcella, a reporter for The Daily Item, who has been reporting on the case in recent years.

"She is a talented young woman who took interest in various cases," said Scarcella. "I was glad she reached out to discuss these cases and I was happy to assist in any way I could."

Wiest said she also interviewed Scott Schaeffer and Schaffer's attorney and Anna's father, Joel Wiest. Miller went missing in 1989 days after calling Schaeffer's then-fiancee to inform her she knew Schaeffer was innocent in a separate case, according to court documents.

Wiest said she also interviewed family members of Barbara Miller.

Harv Productions was named for both Wiest's grandfather, the late Northumberland County Judge William Harvey Wiest, as well as her German Shephard Harv, who was named after her grandfather.

Coming from a family of attorneys, Wiest said she didn't go into law herself, but she still remains intrigued by cases like Miller's.

"I love to talk, and I love the law, so I thought I would throw it all together and produce a show about it," said Wiest.

Wiest said she plans to continue the podcast with other local true crime cases.

The podcast will be released weekly at 7 a.m. every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.