Macau's Suncity shares more than triple after new majority shareholder named

A logo of Macau junket operator Suncity Group is seen at a gaming fair in Macau
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd more than tripled on Thursday after they resuming trading for the first time in nearly two months and the firm said Executive Director Andrew Lo was its new majority shareholder.

At 0201 GMT, the shares had given up some of the gains but were still up 182%, valuing the company at around $130 million.

The company's previous chairman, Alvin Chau, faces charges including illegal gambling and money laundering and is due to be tried in September in the world's biggest gambling hub Macau. Chau has been detained pending his trial, while Suncity has denied wrongdoing.

Suncity, a Macau junket operator which brings in high rollers to gamble in the city's VIP parlours, has been hit by a series of blows, from Chau's arrest last year to the collapse of Macau's VIP gambling industry.

Beijing has taken aim at illegal capital outflows from the mainland, cracking down on the opaque junket sector and secretive banking channels.

Macau's government has tried to rein in the role of the junket operators with a new law barring dedicated junket rooms in casinos. Their influence is likely to be further diluted going forward, analysts have said.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Dives As CureVac Tees Up A Patent Suit Aimed At Its BioNTech-Partnered Covid Shot

    Pfizer stock crashed into its 50-day line Tuesday after Germany's CureVac sued its Covid vaccine partner, BioNTech, for patent infringement.

  • Oasys Completes USD20 million Private Token Sale Round Backed By Leading Institutions in Crypto and Gaming

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 July 2022 - Oasys, a blockchain developed specifically for the gaming community, announces that it has completed a successful private token sale round of USD20 millio...

  • Retail Shareholders Get Rewards for Investing in Japan Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- An increasing number of Japanese companies are offering gifts to retail investors in an effort to expand their shareholder base. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaAs

  • Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold

    The Food and Drug Administration and Juul agreed Wednesday to put their court fight on hold while the government reopens its review of the company’s electronic cigarettes. The agreement comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul's products from the market, saying that Juul's application warranted “additional review.” Juul can continue selling its e-cigarettes in the meantime, according to the federal court filing.

  • Asia Stocks Steady; Crude Drops Further Below $100: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday and oil slipped further back from $100 a barrel as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s determination to tackle inflation even at the expense of slower economic growth.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS, Allies

  • Tianqi Lithium Raises $1.7 Billion in Year’s Biggest Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. raised about HK$13.5 billion ($1.7 billion) after pricing its Hong Kong second listing at the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter, in the Asian financial hub’s largest share sale this year.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Rece

  • Sri Lanka c. bank raises rates to 21-year high to contain inflation

    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) raised its key rates by a full percentage point on Thursday to tackle record high domestic inflation and to contain any build-up of underlying demand, it said. Inflation touched a record 54.6% year-on-year in June while food inflation accelerated to 80.1%. "The Board was of the view that a further monetary policy tightening would be necessary to contain any build-up of adverse inflation expectations," CBSL said in a statement.

  • Blanchflower on UK Economy, BOE Policy, Political Chaos

    David Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee and now a professor of economics at Dartmouth College, discusses the health of the UK economy, the central bank's policy and the political turmoil. He speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • UnidosUS 2022 Annual Conference Held in San Antonio, TX from July 9 - 11

    UnidosUS 2022 Annual Conference Held in San Antonio, TX from July 9 - 11PR NewswireWASHINGTON, July 6, 2022More than 1,200 expected to attend the premier annual event devoted to the Latino communityWASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the UnidosUS Annual Conference is the largest gathering of Latino advocates, community, and business leaders. This year, the conference will be held in-person for the first time in three years in San Antonio, Texas from July 9 – 11 at the Grand Hyatt

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on Alto Metals Limited (ASX:AME) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 14% drop

    Insiders who acquired AU$1.5m worth of Alto Metals Limited's ( ASX:AME ) stock at an average price of AU$0.09 in the...

  • The Fed’s Minutes Are Hawkish. They Also May Be Out of Date.

    Minutes from the Fed's June 14-15 meeting show a 0.75-percentage-point rate hike is on the table in July. What comes next is less clear.

  • Defiant Johnson Refuses to Quit, Fires Gove Over Past Betrayal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is desperately clinging to power after suffering an avalanche of resignations from his government that’s unprecedented in recent British political history.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-

  • Euro Slides to Edge of Dollar Parity as Pros Call It ‘Unbuyable’

    (Bloomberg) -- The European economy’s lurch toward recession is making traders ever more convinced the euro will drop below parity with the dollar in the near future. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to C

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says there's 'no question' the US is already in a recession and the Fed could shock markets with a much smaller rate hike this month if data weakens

    "The Fed has to be careful not to slam on the brakes and just crash this economy," Jeremy Siegel, a Wharton professor, said.

  • Sever Your Ties With These 4 Toxic Stocks to Ward Off Losses

    Just like picking up stocks with strong growth potential, pinpointing toxic stocks and abandoning them at the right time hold the key to protecting your portfolio from big losses.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want To Rethink Your Position

    Many investors dumped their growth stocks this year as rising interest rates sparked a grueling rotation toward more conservative investments. Over the past month, I highlighted a few growth stocks that still looked like worthy turnaround plays in this challenging market. Today, I'll turn my attention toward three former growth stocks that are arguably broken companies instead -- ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), more commonly known as Wish, Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) -- and explain why they're all worth selling.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.