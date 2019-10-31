Is SunCoke Energy, Inc (SXC) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first half of 2019, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first half still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC) changed recently.

SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. SXC was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with SXC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SXC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are many formulas stock traders employ to appraise their holdings. A couple of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can beat their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Hedge fund activity in SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC)

At Q2's end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SXC over the last 16 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC), with a stake worth $45.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Mangrove Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $26.3 million. Nokomis Capital, JHL Capital Group, and Ancora Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.