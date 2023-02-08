Suncorp Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.44 (vs AU$0.30 in 1H 2022)

Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$8.26b (up 17% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$560.0m (up 44% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 6.8% (up from 5.5% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: AU$0.44 (up from AU$0.30 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Suncorp Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 3.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Insurance industry in Australia are expected to grow by 2.7%.

Performance of the Australian Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 3.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Suncorp Group (at least 2 which are concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

