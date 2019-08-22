Is Suncorp Technologies (HKG:1063) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Suncorp Technologies Limited (HKG:1063) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Suncorp Technologies

What Is Suncorp Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Suncorp Technologies had HK$879.0k of debt in December 2018, down from HK$1.54m, one year before. But it also has HK$128.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$127.4m net cash.

SEHK:1063 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Suncorp Technologies's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Suncorp Technologies had liabilities of HK$96.9m due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$128.3m and HK$242.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has HK$273.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Suncorp Technologies's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Simply put, the fact that Suncorp Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Suncorp Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Suncorp Technologies actually shrunk its revenue by 36%, to HK$224m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Suncorp Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Suncorp Technologies lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through HK$19m of cash and made a loss of HK$25m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of HK$128m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than five years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. For riskier companies like Suncorp Technologies I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.