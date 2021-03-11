Sundance Film Festival in Asia to launch this summer

The Week

Prince William is breaking his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview. William briefly responded to a reporter's questions during a public appearance on Thursday amid the continuing fallout from Harry and Meghan's jaw-dropping conversation with Oprah Winfrey, which included their bombshell claim that there were "concerns and conversations" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby Archie's skin color would be when he was born. "We are very much not a racist family," William said, per Sky News. The Duke of Cambridge when asked if he has spoken with his brother also said that he hasn't yet, but plans to do so. Buckingham Palace previously broke its silence on the stunning interview with a statement released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, which said the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning." The queen also promised that the allegations "will be addressed by the family privately," though at the same time, the statement also said that "some recollections may vary." In the days since the Harry and Meghan interview aired, speculation has swirled around which royal was the one who made the alleged racist comments expressing concern about Archie's skin color. Harry and Meghan declined to specify who did so, though Harry did tell Winfrey that it wasn't Queen Elizabeth II, nor was it Prince Philip. Harry also said that a "large part" of the reason he and Meghan left the U.K. was because of racism. Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan's interview. He says he hasn 't spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021