Sunday 5:30pm Weather

Some fog overnight
Independent restaurant owners used to heavily rely on foot traffic as their way of marketing. Overnight, restaurants needed to set up online ordering, have a plan for pick-up and delivery and find new ways to get in front of customers no longer going out to eat. Inspired by his mother’s struggles to attract customers to her dog grooming business, Adam Guild teamed up with Dean Bloembergen to create Owner.com to help independent restaurant owners better manage their online presence.
Learn how to apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness to wipe out up to 100% of your outstanding loan balance.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
For crushing laps in the pool or frolicking in the ocean, these peeper pleasers are nearly 35% off.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
These are the top 5 SUVs with the best gas mileage according to the EPA. This list only includes vehicles with internal combustion engines and they are all plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Hydrogen has always been presented by automakers and politicians as an alternate clean-energy option for electric vehicles, but it's never really caught on. There has been so much focus on battery-powered electric vehicles over the last few years that it seemed like hydrogen might be left in the proverbial dust. Perhaps no company is more married to hydrogen power than Nikola.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain and upper-elevation mountain snow across the state.
The world's largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Saturday, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel — and other giant cruise liners to follow — will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
Nanoplastics are more prevalent in bottled water than scientists originally thought — and it could have an impact on your health. Here's what to know.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
A settlement has been reached just two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a lawsuit against Tesla over allegations the automaker repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state. Tesla has agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in San Francisco. Tesla is also under a detailed injunction for five years, which requires training employees and hiring a third party to conduct annual waste audits of its trash containers at 10% of its facilities.
The new angular look of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe sees prices take a straight line up, MSRPs rising by four figures except for the base hybrid that's only $730 more.
25 California counties have sued Elon Musk's Tesla, claiming the electric vehicle maker mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities across the state.