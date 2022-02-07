Sunday afternoon shooting kills one teen, leaves another teen and an 8-year-old wounded

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue involving multiple youths.

According to published reports in two local media outlets, one of the teens died.

Sarasota Police posted Saturday evening on its Twitter account that the agency was investigating the shooting, but offered no additional information.

According to various news outlets, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, while another 17-year-old and an 8-year old were shot but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Sarasota Police are requesting that anyone with information about the shooting should call 941-263-6070.

