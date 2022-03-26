Sunday Booze | Tragic I-90 Crash | Library Grants

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1994, is up for sale.



The Schaumburg businessman is seeking the GOP nomination in the gubernatorial contest. The primary is scheduled for June 28.

Jesse White, Secretary of State and State Librarian, is awarding more than $1.4 million to 672 public school districts across the state.

The Arlington Heights Village Board is looking to update current liquor codes following feedback from local restaurants.

Local children will have plenty of opportunities to search for eggs over the next few weeks.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the Friday crash was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch