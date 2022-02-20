Sunday Comics: I Have No Idea
Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Feb. 17. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Feb. 14. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Feb. 14. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Feb. 17. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Feb. 17. Read more of Nerf NOW!!