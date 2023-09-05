Sunday crash results in DUI charges for Williamsburg woman

Sep. 5—WILLIAMSBURG — A local woman is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday at at the intersection of US 25W and Cumberland Avenue.

According to a news release from the Williamsburg Police Department, three people were injured. One of the victims, a pregnant female, was transported by PHI air medical to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries that are believed to be serious.

The driver of one vehicle — Brittany Sulfridge, 38, of Williamsburg — is accused of being under the influence when the crash occurred, according to WPD.

Sulfridge was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (189A.010(1B) — 1st offense (aggravated circumstance), second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The crash is being investigated by Officer Bryson Lawson and Officer Daniel Lovitt, with assistance from Major Brandon White and Major Bobby Freeman.

Williamsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.

At press time, Sulfridge remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.