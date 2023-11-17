Sunday declared day of remembrance for victims of 'traffic violence' in Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is joined by members of the community in announcing that Sunday a day of remembrance for "traffic violence."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has declared Sunday as a day of remembrance for victims of “traffic violence” as the city continues dealing with reckless driving issues.

The announcement comes after a devastating start to November, in which seven people were killed in separate car crashes within one week, which police or elected officials have alleged all involved speeding.

“Every one of those lives lost is a tragedy and it should have never happened in the first place,” Johnson said, while backed by members of the community and family of those who have been killed in car crashes.

To commemorate the day, a vigil will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Catholic Church, 4051 N. 25 St. The event will involve remembrances for victims and support for those impacted.

Resources that will be provided include access to a trauma therapist and assistance with driver’s license recovery, car insurance and other matters.

Over the last decade, reckless driving has emerged as one of Milwaukee’s biggest public safety issues. Milwaukee County set records for traffic deaths in 2020 and 2022.

In recent years, the city has concentrated on redesigning streets to slow traffic, the police department has dedicated a unit to traffic enforcement and city officials and community members have tried increasing education and awareness about safety.

From 2008 to 2012, Milwaukee had an average of 39 traffic deaths a year. That average has since increased 86%, according to an analysis by Robert Schneider, a professor of urban planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The city had about 72 deaths per year from 2018 through 2022, according to the analysis.

This year, Milwaukee has had 67 traffic deaths through Thursday, according to Milwaukee police.

Speaking at Friday’s press event with the mayor was Ilona Peer, the grandmother of Danari Peer, 20, who was killed in a crash in October 2022.

Danari Peer was the passenger in a vehicle that was racing at around 100 mph when it rear-ended another car, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver, who Danari Peer knew from youth basketball, didn't have a valid driver’s license and has since been charged with second-degree reckless homicide, according to court records.

Ilona Peer described her grandson as a “quirky jokester” who enjoyed cooking, video games and basketball. He attended Pius XI High School.

She said the crash not only took her grandson away, but her own son – Danari's father. She said he couldn't make it to Friday’s press event because of his “emotional health.”

“Our family has sustained a tremendous loss,” she said. “Our family is broken and it will never ever be the same again.

“All you young people out there, stop driving recklessly because you’re killing innocent people.”

