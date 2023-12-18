Sunday evening police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Fond du Lac ends in juvenile arrest

FOND DU LAC — One person was taken into custody following a 2.5-mile pursuit with a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office sergeant in the city of Fond du Lac Dec. 17.

At around 9:34 p.m., the sergeant saw a vehicle speeding down Martin Avenue near Pioneer Road and attempted to stop it, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The vehicle continued speeding and turned south onto U.S. 151, traveling over I-41 before eventually coming to a stop near Hickory Street. The driver, identified as a male juvenile from Fond du Lac, was taken into custody without incident.

He had broken into and hot-wired the vehicle before the pursuit, and admitted to doing the same to a second vehicle the night before, which he had abandoned after crashing into a ditch on Pioneer Road.

The driver is being held at Fond du Lac County Secure Detention for felony fleeing/eluding an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and criminal damage to property. He was also issued several traffic citations related to the pursuit.

The department has not released his name or age.

No civilian or law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department assisted in the incident.

