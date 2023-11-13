Sunday evening weather clickable
Great day for a Browns win! Plenty of sun and low 50s for your Sunday, now overnight we’re back to the low 30s.
For one half at least, Watson looked like a quarterback worthy of $230 million and three first-round picks. If he plays like he did vs. the Ravens, Cleveland is a Super Bowl contender.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Maxey and Joel Embiid combined for 87 points in a win over the Pacers.
NASA is putting pause on sending commands to its Mars exploration instruments from November 11 through November 25 as it waits out the Mars solar conjunction. With the sun in the way, any commands sent to Mars could suffer interference capable of harming the robotic explorers.
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30-game suspension.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen," Taylor Jenkins said to start the two-minute rant.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
Even when things went wrong on Sunday for the 49ers, they ended up going right.
The No. 2 overall pick stepped on Josh Hart’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
U.S. oil production recently hit a new record high. There’s a good chance you’ll never hear President Biden mention it.
Jimbo Fisher was 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M.
The 49ers have lost their last three games while their star receiver and left tackle dealt with their respective injuries.
Pereira defeated Procházka by second-round TKO at UFC 295.