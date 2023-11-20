Sunday evening weather forecast - Nov. 19, 2023
Here's a look at the weather forecast after a wet Saturday in Northern California.
Here's a look at the weather forecast after a wet Saturday in Northern California.
Flacco is joining the Browns following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown replaced Hufanga in the lineup Sunday and came with an interception and a fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Arkansas is just 4-7 overall with a 1-6 record in SEC play this season.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
The XL Ninja DZ401 Foodi air fryer is on sale in a Black Friday deal on Amazon, shaving $100 off the usual price. This air fryer has two separate cooking compartments that are hold 5 quarts each, and can run simultaneously for perfectly timed meals.
Kick off your holiday shopping with a Ninja blender for 50% off, a Shark steam mop at a $50 discount, Apple AirPods for $60 off and so much more.
Expect the 718 Boxster and Cayman to soldier on alongside their new EV counterparts thanks to Porsche's flexible vehicle assembly process.
Joey Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the contest.
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.