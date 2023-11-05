Sunday is the final day for early voting
The final day of early voting is Sunday. The polls are open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ahead of the general election on Tuesday.
The final day of early voting is Sunday. The polls are open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ahead of the general election on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Stafford banged his thumb against a defender's helmet last week.
JBL headphones for $25, and Instant Pot air fryer at a $100 discount, a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
First, I covered Brazilian banking-as-a-service startup QI Tech’s $200 million raise led by General Atlantic. This was a big deal, besides just being a lot of cash, because it also marked the largest venture round in Brazil so far this year — not just in fintech, but across all industries. The company was gracious enough to share revenue figures, which is also not very common, noting that revenue was up 89% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
How does one decide between the positive interpretation versus the negative interpretation of the economy?
Investors will look to continue a rally sparked by declining bond yields and further confidence in the Fed's path forward in the coming week.
Williams had four total touchdowns and threw just eight incompletions in the 52-42 defeat.
A 1986 Mitsubishi Cordia hatchback in a California wrecking yard.
Fortnite released a new, throwback season late last week featuring its original island map and elements from Chapter 1 Season 5. The season, Fortnite OG, will pull from earlier seasons over the course of the next month. Player counts have spiked since its release.
This was supposed to be the year that the Biden administration took a first big swing at the laborious process of refilling America’s crucial energy backstop, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But it hasn’t worked out that way.
More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Almeida dominated Lewis on Saturday, but failed to get the finish despite multiple opportunites.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
John Kennedy scored the Copa Libertadores winner for Fluminense and was sent off minutes later after an excessive celebration.