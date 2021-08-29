Sunday Florida COVID-19 update: Number of patients in hospitals and ICU drops again

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida fell for the fourth consecutive day and the state’s intensive care units experienced a patient reduction for the third straight day, according to Sunday’s U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report.

Sunday’s report was based on data from 258 hospitals, the same as Saturday’s report.

As for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Florida hospitals reported 15,778 patients, equal to 27.5% of all patients in those hospitals. That’s a 386-person drop in COVID patients from Saturday and 1,386 down from Wednesday’s report, the last day hospitalizations increased.

The ICU patient count was 3,477, equal to 53.0% of the state’s total ICU patients. That’s 79 fewer than Saturday and 211 fewer than Thursday, when that number reached 3,688.

Miami-Dade’s daily dashboard reported 1,496 total COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday’s report, up 62 from Saturday’s report, but down 143 from Friday’s report and down 271 from a week ago. Intensive care units have 343 COVID patients, a rise of 16 from Saturday, but 16 under what that count was a week ago.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital reports 16 COVID-19 patients, three of whom are in the ICU.

COVID-19 vaccinations in South Florida and Manatee County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11,305,552 people, 52.6% of the population, are vaccinated fully. The CDC reports that the level of community transmission remains high in every single county.

▪ In Miami-Dade County about 1,805,557 people, or 66.5% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County about 1,093,375 people are fully vaccinated, or 56% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County about 805,768 people are fully vaccinated, or 53.8% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County about 46,332 people are fully vaccinated, or 62.4% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County about 198,399 people are fully vaccinated, or 49.2% of the county’s population.

Doctor who promoted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment has advised Florida’s governor

Florida COVID update: 21,189 new cases and fewer people in hospital beds