Sunday Florida COVID update: 7.9 million fully vaccinated, 11 deaths, 2,069 new cases

Sunday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report showed 2,069 new cases and only 13 total deaths, as cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue sliding down.

The 13 total deaths was the fewest since nine on April 11. That was also a Sunday, usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends.

For the coronavirus pandemic, Florida reports 2,310,335 cases, 36,474 resident deaths and 37,207 total deaths.

Saturday’s state-wide positive test rate was reported as 3.91%, the third time in the four days it was under 4.0%.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

▪ Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 16,273 people have received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second COVID vaccine dose of the two-shot vaccines, meaning 7,965,477 people are fully vaccinated.

▪ Miami-Dade County: The state reported 4,565 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 1,125,728 in Miami-Dade are fully vaccinated.

▪ Broward: Another 2,126 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 740,606.

▪ Palm Beach: After 1,093 people completed their vaccine treatment, 583,306 in Palm Beach County have completed a vaccine regimen.

▪ Monroe: Another 21 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 31,625 have done so.

▪ Manatee: 51 more people completed their vaccinations, pushing their fully vaccinated total to 150,549.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 463 more people who tested positive and two more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 498,557 cases and 6,371 deaths.

Saturday’s positive test rate was 3.20%, the 10th consecutive day and 12th day of the last 14 under 4.0%.

▪ Broward County reported another 229 cases, and two deaths, moving its totals to 243,625 cases and 3,052 deaths.

The positive test rate was 2.99% on Saturday, the sixth consecutive day at 3.01% or below.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 124 new cases (147,733 for the pandemic) and zero deaths (2,845).

Saturday’s positive rate was 3.40%, the 11th consecutive day under 4.10%.

▪ Monroe County reported nine new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 7,076 cases and 49 deaths.

Manatee County

▪ Manatee County reported 36 new cases and no deaths, raising its pandemic totals to 39,606 and 684, respectively. Saturday’s positive test rate was 4.33%, the fourth day of the last six under 5.0%.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 2:16 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 2,099 people hospitalized, 21 more people than 4:16 Saturday, but 311 fewer than Sunday, May 16.

In South Florida, compared to Saturday, Miami-Dade was down seven people to 386; Broward, down three to 256; Palm Beach, down one to 119; and Monroe stayed the same, two.

Manatee County was up two to 25.