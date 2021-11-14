Sunday Forecast
Staying unseasonably cool throughout the day and tonight, but warmer temperatures are on the way. Rain chances will return Thursday, but that is just for a few light showers.
Cincinnati looks to keep its early momentum going against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena.
The conglomerate has come under increasing pressure from activist investors to reform.
At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving. For two months now, a stubborn wave of virus infections has ripped mercilessly through several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower than elsewhere on the continent.
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast into the early week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. The first dose of wintry precipitation occurred in the mountains above 2,000 feet from western and northeastern Pennsylvania to northern New England into Saturday night, and
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
West Palm Beach has experienced below average temperatures for most of November with a cool front promising more chilly weather this weekend.
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they rescued a total of 20 people and three dogs with the help of local authorities.
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City on Friday morning.
An elite but often-underwater beach town at the Jersey Shore is looking for its own solutions to back bay flooding, deciding it can't wait for state and federal officials to agree on a fix. Bay Head is studying options to prevent, or at least reduce, incidents of so-called “sunny day” flooding caused by tides and rising sea levels, as well as major storm-related floods. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have proposed a massive $16 billion plan to address back bay flooding along the shore.
Dangerous driving conditions unfolded in the northern Rockies on Thursday as another atmospheric river dumped heavy rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest. Treacherous travel developed around Bozeman, Montana, as the city received its first measurable snow of the season. Multiple accidents were reported, including several on Interstate 90, where footage showed cars backed up on the highway. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that that the snow moved in around 11 a.m. local time Thursday an
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
Heavy rains were expected to continue through Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Portland said.
The National Weather Service in Burlington says Vermont's winter weather will be impacted by a pattern emerging for the second year in a row: La Niña.
High winds, hail and tornado-like columns of air struck parts of the tri-state area around New York on Saturday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles and
FOX 13 Morning News is at the scene of the Puyallup River near Orting as major flooding is expected.
The National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions Sunday after the first widespread snowfall of the season.