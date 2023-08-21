Sunday, hot today; Air Quality Alert for part of region through tonight, chance of storms midweek

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Butler County in Ohio until 9 p.m. tonight and Randolph County in Indiana starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday night.

An Air Quality Alert is now in effect for Butler and Warren Counties in Ohio, and Randolph County in Indiana until 12 a.m. tonight.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dangerous hot and humid temperatures this week

Air Quality, Heat Advisory for part of region

Scattered thunderstorms mid-week

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Patchy dense fog early, turning mostly sunny late morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

A few clouds throughout the afternoon for shade. High temperatures are expected in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and even hotter with highs climbing into the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Dangerous heat! High temperatures rise into the mid-90s. Humidity allows for heat index values to rise in the low 100s. A few afternoon showers and storms are possible with a warm front.

THURSDAY: Increasing temperatures with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values hold in the 100s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values remain near 100°.

SATURDAY: Finally, a cold front works its way through the Miami Valley allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to middle 80s.